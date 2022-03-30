NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) – Police officers were called to do a welfare check at a Texas home, where they ultimately found a body on Tuesday.

When they arrived to the residence in New Boston, a small city near Texas’ border with Oklahoma and Arkansas, officers made contact with the father of the person they were looking for. The officers asked if the father, David McMichael, knew why they were there, according to a release.

McMichael reportedly advised officers that it was because he had a body in his kitchen. He told officers that the body was his son who died in May 2018, according to officials.

Officers went into the house and found the skeletal remains of a male, police say. McMichael was taken into custody without issue and the Texarkana Crime Scene unit arrived at the home.

After getting a search warrant, police say the crime scene investigators entered the residence. Once the skeletal remains were examined, officials determined that the body was that of a male who was possibly Jason McMichael.

The body was sent to Dallas for autopsy and further identification.

David McMichael was booked into the Bi-State Jail and charged with abuse of a corpse.