Police: Cheaper rooms are a factor in Vegas violent crime spike

News

by: Vanessa Murphy and 8NewsNow staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say low room rates are partially to blame for the recent spike in violence on the Las Vegas Strip.

But how low are they?

The I-Team examined the numbers, and comparing the average room rate from this year and last year. It’s only about a $10 difference, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

But Metro sources say combine the lower room rate with several other factors, and there’s a problem.

“We are seeing an increase in crime or the presence of crime on Las Vegas Boulevard — in particicular, through the Strip — and I think part of that might be lowering the room rates,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said on Aug. 26. “The type of customer that is showing up … they’re more interested in creating chaos than entertaining themselves or engaging themselves.”

Metro police say in August, they started seeing a spike in violent crime on the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

Fast forward to October. Shootings and fights continue.

So the I-Team checked the room rates for both the middle of the week and the weekend.

On Oct. 9, we checked expedia.com.

Here’s what we found:

Combining the room rate plus taxes and fees:

To stay this Wednesday:

Downtown at the Golden Gate, a total of $50. That’s even cheaper than a hostel, which costs $56 per night.

And on the Strip, the Excalibur — $73 per night. The Strat — $74, Circus Circus — $75.

Checking the weekend, to stay Friday night:

The Super 8, downtown — $64.

On the Strip, Travelodge by Wyndham — $77.

Several others on or near the Las Vegas Strip were also less than $100.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak briefly addressed the spike in crime on Sept. 29.

“Las Vegas is a safe place to come, and I want to stress that to all of our visitors that are coming here. I am in discussion with the resort community,” he said.

The I-Team reached out to the Nevada Resort Association for a response from the point of view of casinos and hotels and have not yet received a response.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular