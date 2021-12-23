Police: 4 shot at Oak Brook mall; 1 in custody

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Police confirmed that four people have been shot Thursday evening at Oakbrook Center.

One person is in custody. Police did not have any conditions of the four people who were shot. It is not known at this time if authorities are looking for other suspects.

Police responded to the mall at around 6 p.m. on the report of shots fired.

The mall is currently on lockdown. Witnesses told WGN News they heard multiple shots inside the mall.

At this time, police have not said where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. SkyCam9 is over the scene below.