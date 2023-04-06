Kris Doughtery – Belmond Leonard Christman Janet Boyd

The full “Pink” full moon brightened skies Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The full moon of the month of April is called the pink full moon due to the timing of the blooming of pink wildflowers in the spring.

This full moon also carries special significance to Christians as the first Sunday after the full moon is the Easter Celebration for those of the Christian Faith. It is sometimes referred to as the Paschal full moon.

Viewers of Nexstar’s central Iowa station WHO-TV captured some beautiful pictures of the full moon. The next full moon will be May 5th.