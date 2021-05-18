Pilots ejected from F-15 following ‘safe landing’ at MidAmerica Airport

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – Two pilots ejected from an F-15 following a safe landing at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

Boeing tells FOX2 the ejection happened once the plane was on the ground. It happened on a runway about 7:30 A.M.

There are no serious injuries but one of the pilots did go to the hospital to get checked out.

The Qatar Emiri Air Force is on a one-year mission at Scott Air Force Base where they are learning to fly the F-15 made by Boeing. SAFB has joint use at MidAmerica for training.

