PHOTOS: VP Kamala Harris summons ‘spirit of Selma’ to commemorate 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris summoned “the spirit of Selma,” delivering remarks to a sea of onlookers to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

“They were prepared for the worst,” Harris said of foot soldiers, including John Lewis, whose nonviolent march led to a crackdown of violence by Alabama State Troopers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965. “And on this bridge on that day the worst found them.”

Harris’ remarks were the culmination of a weekend of events aimed at remembering the lessons of Bloody Sunday.

Earlier Sunday morning, Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a fiery, determined sermon at a Brown Chapel service held at the Bullock Community Center.

Wanda Cooper Jones, the mother of Ahmad Arbery, sat on the front row, watching on as Sharpton made it to the top of the oratorical mountaintop. Two seats behind her, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who Sharpton called “the Attorney General of Black America,” watched as well.

“All I want — I want Jesus,” Sharpton shouted, the electric bass of the University of Alabama Afro-American Choir accentuating his every line. “To walk with me. You walked with my mother. You walked with my father. You walked with Dr. King. I want Jesus.”

After church services Sunday morning, the wait for the Vice President began. Onlookers from across the country gathered at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge to see VP Harris.

The clouds that had blanketed the sky Sunday morning in Selma were gone by Sunday afternoon, and the sun made its presence known. For over three hours, in temperatures over 80 degrees, the crowd waited. As civil rights leaders, local activists, and public officials made their remarks, the crowd grew more and more frustrated, even drowning out the speeches of cabinet members with shouts of “let us march.”

But when the Vice President spoke, Selma listened.

Harris said Americans “find ourselves caught in between – between injustice and justice, between disappointment and determination – still in a fight to form a ‘more perfect union.'”

She targeted “anti-voting laws” that she said were borne from the perception by some that record voter turnout in 2020 was “a threat.”

As a result, Harris argued, “we joined together” to bring the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to the floor of the Senate.

“And on the night of January 19th, every Republican senator in the United States Senate voted to block passage of this law,” she said.

Harris said that now, Americans are faced with a choice: “Do we stand or do we fight?”

“The path forward is clear,” she said.

Then, Vice President Harris outlined several specific goals for “the path forward” on voting rights, including pushing Congress for legislation and pushing the Senate “not to allow an arcane rule to deny us this sacred right.”

“So I am here — again, here in Selma — to say thank you for your work, your sacrifice, and your dedication,” she said.

The future of U.S. democracy, she said “is being decided now by you, by us, by the people.”

In the end, Harris concluded her speech with a nod to the late Congressman John Lewis.

Lewis “never gave up the fight,” she said. “He returned to this bridge again, and again, and again.”

“We will keep fighting. We will keep organizing. We will keep shouting,” Vice President Harris said, the sun slowly making its way lower in the Selma sky. “We will keep making good trouble. And we will march on until the victory is won.”