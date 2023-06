For the second year, the International Sail Grand Prix or “SailGP” event was a big hit at Navy Pier. The F50 Catamarans that race in the events, held in several locations around the world, are true sailing vessels. Powered by the wind, they can reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

SailGP Chicago 2023 (Dave Schwan / WGN Radio)

The boat and crew that brought Dave Schwan near the action for SailGP Chicago 2023 (Dave Schwan / WGN Radio)