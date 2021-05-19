Photos: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition at Oakbrook Center

Experience Michelangelo’s ceiling frescoes from the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican from a new perspective – right here in Chicago! In this unique exhibition, visitors can engage with the art up-close and at eye-level. These are life-sized photographic reproductions of the 34 frescoes on 16-foot panels. Every panel in the walk-through gallery includes a description of the fresco and its location on the Sistine Chapel.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition is located at 2120 Oakbrook Center (across from Lifetime Fitness) and is open Wednesday to Sunday, May 19 through August 15, Book tickets and get more information at https://sistinechapelexhibit.com/chicago/.

Photos by Sara Tieman/WGN Radio.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition at Oakbrook Center

The Sistine Chapel Exhibition is a walk-through gallery experience.

From “The Creation of Adam” panel

The gallery of life-size fresco panels

Every panel includes a description of the art and its location in the Sistine Chapel.

From this perspective, you can see eye-level detail of every fresco.

The Persian Sibyl

Close-up of The Persian Sibyl

Detail of a fresco

Close-up of a fresco

The Prophet Jeremiah

The Last Judgement fresco

Close-up of a fresco

Fresco from the Sistine Chapel

The gallery

About the exhibition