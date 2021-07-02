Photos: ‘Frida Kahlo: Timeless’ at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn

‘Frida Kahlo: Timeless’ offers an immersive exhibit into the life, background and work of painter Frida Kahlo. It is the most comprehensive presentation of Kahlo’s work displayed in the Chicago area in more than 40 years.

The highlight of the exhibit includes a 26-piece collection, on loan from the Museo Dolores Olmedo, of works by Kahlo, in addition to a historical timeline, display of photographic images from the artist’s life, a poetry garden, children’s area, and more.

“Frida was very much a person of the people and this intimate, educational showcase bringsworks never before seen in the Chicago area to DuPage County,” said ‘Frida Kahlo: Timeless’ Executive Director and McAninch Arts Center Director Diana Martinez. “This exhibition is one of a kind and is not travelling elsewhere.”

‘Frida Kahlo: Timeless’ is on view now through September 6, 2021 and is presented by the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. Get tickets and more information at www.Frida2021.org or call 630-942-4000.

Photos by Sara Tieman/WGN Radio

The exhibit is located at the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) on the College of DuPage

About Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo,Self-Portrait with Small Monkey, 1945, oil on masonite,Collection Museo Dolores Olmedo, Xochimilco, Mexico © 2020 Banco de México Diego Rivera Frida Kahlo Museums Trust, Mexico, D.F. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Frida Kahlo,Portrait of Doña Rosita Morillo, 1944, oil on masonite, CollectionMuseo Dolores Olmedo, Xochimilco, Mexico © 2020 Banco de México Diego Rivera Frida Kahlo Museums Trust, Mexico, D.F. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

A sketch on the back of one of Frida Kahlo’s paintings.

Replicas of iconic clothing worn by Frida Kahlo and recreated by College of DuPage Costume Design Coordinator

Frida Kahlo and husband and painter Diego Rivera

Part of the exhibit: art from the Tres Fridas Project

In the children’s area

Children’s area

Paint like Frida!

Elif Geris works on her self-portrait.

Producer Elif Geris draws

Elif and her self-portrait.

Outdoor garden created by Ball Horticultural Company.

Vintage Mexican dolls

Inside the ‘Frida Kahlo: Timeless’ exhibit