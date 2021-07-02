Photos: ‘Frida Kahlo: Timeless’ at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn

‘Frida Kahlo: Timeless’ offers an immersive exhibit into the life, background and work of painter Frida Kahlo. It is the most comprehensive presentation of Kahlo’s work displayed in the Chicago area in more than 40 years.
The highlight of the exhibit includes a 26-piece collection, on loan from the Museo Dolores Olmedo, of works by Kahlo, in addition to a historical timeline, display of photographic images from the artist’s life, a poetry garden, children’s area, and more.
“Frida was very much a person of the people and this intimate, educational showcase bringsworks never before seen in the Chicago area to DuPage County,” said ‘Frida Kahlo: Timeless’ Executive Director and McAninch Arts Center Director Diana Martinez. “This exhibition is one of a kind and is not travelling elsewhere.”
‘Frida Kahlo: Timeless’ is on view now through September 6, 2021 and is presented by the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. Get tickets and more information at www.Frida2021.org or call 630-942-4000.
Photos by Sara Tieman/WGN Radio