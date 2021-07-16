Photos: 2021 Chicago Auto Show Street Fest

This year’s special edition of the Chicago Auto Show features the first-ever outdoor street activation! Indiana Avenue outside McCormick Place is open to pedestrians only with food trucks, musical entertainment, drinks, vehicle displays, and more. The Chicago Auto Show Street Fest is open through Sunday, July 18, 6:30pm – 10pm, and admission is included with a Chicago Auto Show ticket.
WGN Radio was there Thursday night to pass out some unique giveaways, including first aid kits for your car, and a garbage can that fits into your car’s cup holder!
Photos by Sara Tieman/WGN Radio