Photos: 2021 Chicago Auto Show Street Fest

This year’s special edition of the Chicago Auto Show features the first-ever outdoor street activation! Indiana Avenue outside McCormick Place is open to pedestrians only with food trucks, musical entertainment, drinks, vehicle displays, and more. The Chicago Auto Show Street Fest is open through Sunday, July 18, 6:30pm – 10pm, and admission is included with a Chicago Auto Show ticket.

WGN Radio was there Thursday night to pass out some unique giveaways, including first aid kits for your car, and a garbage can that fits into your car’s cup holder!

Photos by Sara Tieman/WGN Radio

  • The 2021 special edition Chicago Auto Show, July 15-19
  • Attendees visit WGN Radio’s booth for auto swag.
  • Do you need one of these for your car? It’s a garbage can that fits in your cup holder!
  • First aid kits
  • WGN Radio at the Street Fest
  • Chevy display
  • There’s an emphasis on all-electric vehicles at the show.
  • Subaru vehicles
  • Governor J. B. Prtizker opens the Street Fest with a few remarks.
  • Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle
  • Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White
  • Heading up the 38-degree high “Bronco Mountain” as part of the Ford Built Wild outdoor test track.
  • Almost to the top of “Bronco Mountain”
  • On the way down “Bronco Mountain”
  • Going off road!
  • Ford Built Wild test track
  • Ford Built Wild display
  • Chicago Auto Show Street Fest
  • Hayley Boyd, Kevin McDonough, and Ashley Bihun
  • Which car would you want to test drive?

