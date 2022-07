It’s a summer sailing tradition in Chicago, the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac. WGN Radio’s Dave Schwan was at Monroe Harbor on Saturday to cover the start.

Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac (Dave Schwan / WGN Radio)

