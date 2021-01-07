Photo shows Britney Spears’ ex-husband at pro-Trump protest

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Pop star Britney Spear’s former husband Jason Alexander shared a selfie from the pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C., according to multiple reports.

Alexander, a self-described “journalist at conspiracy theories & history,” posted the photo of himself in a Trump “45” beanie with the caption “DC. Millions showed up.”

Alexander’s page includes conspiracy theories about COVID-19, vaccines and the Federal Reserve, among others.

There’s no evidence at this point, however, that he was part of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol.

Alexander, a friend of Spears’ during their childhoods in Kentwood, La., was briefly married to the singer in 2004. The whirlwind nuptials took place on January 03, 2004 after the pair eloped to Las Vegas, but the marriage was annulled on Jan. 5.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular