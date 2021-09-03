Peru Police continue to ask for public’s help locating missing ISU student Jelani Day

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Detectives are still working to find missing ISU grad student Jelani Day.

The Peru Police Department asked the community to look at security cameras from Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and from Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for a Black man walking along Airport/Chartres Streets and/or a white Chrysler 300 with a black roof.

Anyone who has seen the man or the car is encouraged to contact Detective-Commander Hocking at 815-224-6017 and email the video to dhocking@perupolice.org.

As previously reported, Day went missing last week after last being seen at the marijuana dispensary Beyond/Hello in Bloomington. His car was found in Peru days later.