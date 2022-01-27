Peoria man helps bring Disney’s ‘Encanto’ to life

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man played a big role in bringing the magic of Disney’s Encanto to life.

Limestone graduate Nick Ellingsworth is a production supervisor at Disney. He’s been with the company for more than 10 years working on major films like Moana, Wreck It Ralph, Zootopia, Big Hero 6, Frozen 2, and now Encanto.

Working for Disney was always a dream of his. While he’s not an animator, he got involved in theater at Limestone Community High School and then the TV & Radio program at Illinois Central College.

Ellingsworth said there’s something for everyone in Encanto.

“There’s such a strong message about family. How much do we know about our families? How much do our families know about us? All those questions about self-worth. Am I worth enough? Am I worth what I contribute, am I only worth what I contribute?” Ellingsworth said. “It’s universally resonating right now.”

Ellingsworth joined Matt Sheehan for a recorded interview that aired on WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois.

He said there are many other Disney projects he’s working on that people should be excited for.