Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Pentagon researchers develop under-the-skin sensor that detects COVID infection

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

(NEXSTAR) – Pentagon researchers have created a sensor that can detect a COVID-19 infection in the blood.

The sensor, which is in late-stage testing, was unveiled by retired Colonel Matt Hepburn, an army infectious disease physician, during a segment of “60 Minutes” Sunday night.

The subdermal implant is reportedly a “tissue-like gel” that was engineered to continuously test the wearer’s blood.

“That tiny green thing in there, you put it underneath your skin and what that tells you is that there are chemical reactions going on inside the body and that signal means you are going to have symptoms tomorrow,” Hepburn told Bill Whitaker of “60 Minutes.”

Hepburn compared the sensor to a “check engine light” that alerts the body when something is amiss. The sensor can transmit information within three to five minutes, he said.

The idea is to stop COVID-19 infections in their tracks, before the virus spreads.

This has been a problem for the U.S. Defense Department, which has reported more than 250,000 COVID-19 infections around the world.

“As you truncate that time, as you diagnose and treat, what you do is you stop the infection in its tracks,” Hepburn said.

Hepburn also revealed a dialysis-like machine that removes the virus from blood.

“[The machine] takes the virus out, and puts the blood back in,” he said.

The filter has proven promising in early trials.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular