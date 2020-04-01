Listen Now
Pennsylvania pastor blasts coronavirus orders, plans outdoor service ‘like Woodstock’

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – A Pittsburgh area pastor says he plans to organize a large, Woodstock-like outdoor Easter service to protest the stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Conservative Christian Pastor Jonathan Shuttlesworth made the announcement on social media after the arrests of pastors in the U.S. for failing to comply with state-at-home orders.

“How do you lay hands on people online? How do you baptize people online? How do you anoint with oil and lay hands on the sick?” he asked.

He said the government is infringing on the rights of people to assemble for religion.

He said the large outdoor gathering will be “like Woodstock.”

KDKA reports that Shuttlesworth previously called European churches a “bunch of pansies” for shutting down during the outbreak.

