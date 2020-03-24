Listen Now
John Williams

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Pennsylvania man faces charges for deliberately coughing near elderly man who was wearing medical face mask

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man faces multiple charges after deliberately coughing near an elderly man who was wearing a medical face mask.

Police say Daniel Tabussi, 57, of Carlisle assaulted the senior citizen at a Karns grocery store on Friday.

The man, who is currently recuperating from pneumonia, went to the grocery store during their “seniors-only” hours wearing a medical face mask and medical gloves due to his higher risk should he contract the coronavirus.

Tabussi allegedly approached the victim and deliberately coughed in close proximity to him, and made numerous coughing sounds while smiling and laughing. 

Police also report he allegedly mocked the elderly man for wearing the mask. Police said Tabussi also told the victim that he had coronavirus. 

Tabussi faces charges for terroristic threats, simple assault by physical menace, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular