A pair of penguins from the Shedd Aquarium took another field trip, literally this time, visiting their neighbors at the Field Museum. Izzy and Darwin, a bonded pair of Magellanic penguins, explored several exhibits during their visit, including Máximo the Titanosaur and SUE, the famous T. rex.

The Shedd Aquarium recently reopened to the public after having been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Field Museum will be announcing their reopening plans within the next few days.