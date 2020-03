Wellington the rockhopper penguin visits the Amazon Rising exhibit at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago (Shedd Aquarium)

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium may currently be closed to regular visitors during the coronavirus outbreak, but that doesn’t mean that the displays aren’t hosting guests. Yesterday, Wellington, a rockhopper penguin, visited the aquarium’s Amazon Rising exhibit and took a look at some freshwater fish.

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴



Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

During the closure, animal care staff and veterinarians remain on site to care for the animals.