Peach recall expands, now includes bulk/loose peaches

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating an ongoing multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections potentially linked to peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company.

CDC reports that epidemiologic evidence indicates that peaches are the likely source of this outbreak. As of August 19, 2020, CDC is reporting a total of 68 cases across nine states. FDA’s investigation to identify a source of contamination is ongoing.

On August 22, 2020, Prima Wawona expanded their recall to include bagged and bulk, or loose, peaches that they supplied to retailers nationwide.

The firm’s press states it is recalling “bulk/loose peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through August 3 and its bagged Wawona and Wawona Organic peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through August 19th because the products could possibly be contaminated with Salmonella.”

Consumers who cannot remember when they purchased peaches supplied by Prima Wawona should throw them away. Consumers who purchased loose peaches prior to August 3, 2020 and don’t know if they are from Prima Wawona should throw them away.

The bagged peaches were distributed and sold in supermarkets with the following product codes:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

For bagged peaches, the product codes may be found at the bottom of each package. All affected peaches may be found in stores nationwide.

Retailers that received recall product from Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company include, but are not limited to:

The bulk/loose peaches supplied by Prima Wawona are sold in grocery stores in a variety of formats, typically bins where consumers may select their own fruit and may have the following stickers with PLU numbers on them: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401. Please note that not all peaches with these PLU codes are supplied by Prima Wawona. If you are unsure of the brand or variety of your loose peaches, you can contact your retailer or supplier, or throw them out.

Recommendation

Advice for consumers, restaurants, and retailers: Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona.

Recalled bagged peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona from June 1, 2020 to August 19, 2020 should not be eaten and should be thrown away. Recalled loose/bulk peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona from June 1, 2020 to August 3, 2020 should not be eaten and should be throw them away.

Consumers who cannot identify the brand or remember the date of purchase, should throw the product away. Consumers who may have frozen peaches supplied by Prima Wawona should throw them away.

FDA recommends that anyone who received recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the produce to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. This includes cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators, and storage bins.

Consumers who have symptoms of Salmonella infection should contact their health care provider. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

Advice for suppliers and distributors: Suppliers, distributors, and others in the supply chain should not use, ship or sell recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona.

Recalled bagged peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona from June 1, 2020 to August 19, 2020 should not be eaten and should be thrown away. Recalled loose/bulk peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona from June 1, 2020 to August 3, 2020 should not be eaten and should be throw them away.

Suppliers and distributors that re-packaged recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona from should use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and storage areas that may have come into contact with recalled peaches packed or supplied by bagged Prima Wawona. If there has been potential cross contamination or mixing of peaches from other sources with these recalled bagged products, then comingled products should be discarded.

Investigation Update

August 22, 2020

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections.

FDA and CDC presented existing epidemiological evidence to Prima Wawona and on August 21, 2020, Prima Wawona voluntarily recalled bagged Wawona-brand peaches distributed from June 1, 2020 until August 19, 2020 in multiple states. On August 22, 2020, the firm expanded that recall to include bulk, or loose, peaches distributed nationwide from June 1, 2020 until August 3, 2020.

FDA’s traceback investigation is working to identify the source of this ongoing outbreak, whether additional peaches are affected, and to determine if potentially contaminated product has been shipped to additional retailers.

Previous Updates

Product Images

Case Count Map Provided by CDC

Case Counts

Total Illnesses: 68

Hospitalizations: 14

Deaths: 0

Last illness onset Date: August 3, 2020

States with Cases: IA, MD, MI, MN, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WI

Product Distribution*: Nationwide