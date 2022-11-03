SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, a source confirmed to The Hill. This comes six days after Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked inside his San Francisco home last Friday.

Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent successful surgery to treat a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

The suspect in the attack was identified as 42-year-old Richmond resident David DePape. He is facing charges that include assaulting an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of performance of official duties.

Speaker Pelosi issued a statement following her husband’s release from the hospital, saying:

“The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world.

“Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home.

“Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy.”

This story will be updated. The Hill contributed to this article.