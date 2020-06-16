Listen Now
Ilyce Glink filling in for John Williams

Patient killed after fatally shooting retired cop at Munster hospital

News

by: Courtney Gousman and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MUNSTER, In. (WGN) — A retired police officer was shot and killed while working security at a hospital in Indiana.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, when two retired officers, who were working security, responded to reports of a psychiatric patient assaulting a nurse.

A struggle ensued between the patient and one of the officers. The patient grabbed a gun from the officer’s belt and shot and killed the officer, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.

The other officer returned fire, killing the patient.

Just after 7 a.m., a police procession was seen escorting the retired officer’s body to the medical examiner’s office.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular