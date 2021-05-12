Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Pastor goes from vaccine-hesitant to vaccine advocate, holds clinics at church

News

by: Audra Laskey,

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) — As the lead pastor of the Bible Center Church, Matt Friend is an inspiration to many. He was reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and that led to some hard lessons he hopes to help others avoid.

“I always had an excuse, really because I don’t like shots. And it just seemed like an inconvenience. I’m not going to get it … I’m young,” said Friend.

That mentality quickly changed after coming down with the virus this winter and having some dangerous side effects.

“I realized how serious it was. I called my parents right away and said you guys have to get this right away and I’m going to get it as soon as I’m allowed because what I went through that week, I wouldn’t wish on anybody,” said Pastor Friend.

Friend received his vaccine days ago and is now using his platform to encourage others to do so as well. To assist in the vaccination process, he is holding vaccine clinics at the church.

“I encourage everyone to ask your doctor first. The second thing I encourage our congregation to do is to pray about it, just pray about it. And then the thing I encourage folks to do is to just respect one another’s decisions,” said Friend.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds. Pending the approval from the CDC on Wednesday, those 12 years and older could be vaccinated in a matter of days.

As a father of children in this age group, Friend advocates families to sit down and talk about it.

“We just felt like the pros outweighed the cons. So we encouraged Katie to get it. And Riley is 15 and we will encourage her to get it as soon as she is allowed,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular