Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Pandemic halts Wreaths Across America event at Arlington National cemetery

News

by: Lex Juarez and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington National Cemetery will not host the annual Wreaths Across America event on Dec. 19 due to rising COVID-19 numbers, the cemetery announced Monday. Over 2,100 cemeteries, both stateside and abroad usually take part.

Wreaths Across America aims to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.

In a press release, the cemetery said that after talking with partners, it determined that hosting an event of its size under current and forecasted infection and transmission rates while still conducting a respectful and honorable public event would not be possible.

“We did not make this decision lightly. Despite the controls developed to disperse potential crowds in time and space, and required personal safety protocols, we determined that hosting any event of this scale risked compromising our ability to accomplish our core mission of laying veterans and their eligible family members to rest,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director, Office of Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery.

“We reviewed various options to safely execute this long-standing event and held numerous consultations with WAA leadership and local government and public health officials. We understand that although this is disappointing for so many, we could no longer envision a way to safely accommodate the large number of visitors we typically host during this event,” she said.

On on Twitter, Sen. Tom Cotton urged officials to reconsider the decision Thursday morning.

The cemetery hopes to host the event again in 2021. Pass holders and visitors are still welcome to lay their own wreaths or flowers at the cemetery on Dec. 19.

You can find more information on Wreaths Across America here.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular