Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Pandemic forces global climate protest to be held online

News
Posted: / Updated:

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg talks via video link with Professor of Environmental Science Johan Rockstrom in Germany, during a live chat on International Earth Day where they discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the environment, at the Nobel Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Youth groups are moving a long-planned global climate protest online Friday to skirt restrictions on public assemblies during the coronavirus pandemic, though some symbolic stunts will take place offline too.

The student group Fridays for Future, whose Greta Thunberg -inspired street protests have in the past drawn huge crowds worldwide, says it will use online streaming and videos on social media to demand more action from leaders to curb global warming.

Thunberg said Wednesday during an online event for Earth Day that the climate crisis “may not be as immediate as the corona crisis but we need to tackle this now otherwise it will be irreversible.”

Some groups have found creative ways to stage very limited demonstrations despite the lockdown. In Berlin, activists have collected thousands of banners and protest placards that will be placed at key sites around the German capital’s government district Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of peopletook to the streets for the last global climate protest in November.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories