PALOS PARK, Ill. — Police in Palos Park are offering a warning about a scam targeting seniors.

Police say the warning comes after a woman in Palos Park fell victim to a “grandparent scam,” something officers say is also referred to as an “emergency scam.”

According to police, the scams are carried out over the phone by people claiming to be a relative of the victim, usually a grandchild, who claims to be in trouble and in need of money immediately. Police warn that scammers may also pose as police officers or lawyers who claim to represent the family member.

Officers say the scammers ask for cash and then send an associate who poses as a police officer, bail bondsman or official to collect the money from the victim.

According to police, during many of the scams, the victims are told that they have to keep quiet and not speak about the situation for a variety of reasons.

Palos Park police urge residents to protect themselves and elderly family members by warning them about potential scams and offering tips on how to avoid falling victim.

“Always verify the caller’s identity and the legitimacy of their story. Call the grandchild directly and if they can’t be reached, contact their parents, siblings or another relative who can help verify the story,” Palos Park officer Danielle Scaccia, an expert on senior scams, said.

To avoid falling victim to a grandparent scam, police warn the public to never disclose personal identification information over the phone to individuals who can’t be identified.

Police say scammers may also spoof phone numbers of the FBI, IRS and police departments. Spoofing a phone number causes a victim’s caller ID to display a number or ID that makes it look like the calls are coming from a different person or business. Police urge the public not to use any phone numbers or contact details provided by a caller to try to verify information.

Officers say police and court officials will never come to someone’s home to collect money and added that Illinois is now on a cashless bail system, and money is not needed for the release of someone who has been arrested.

During Monday’s incident, the victim met the scammer near her home and provided money to a person wearing a surgical mask. Police say the victim believed she was providing bond money to an official for the release of a relative after she received a call from a scammer who posed as her granddaughter and claimed she was being held by Chicago police and urgently needed bond money. Officers say an investigation is underway.