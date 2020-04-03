Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Paddleboarder arrested for flouting California’s stay-at-home order

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A patrol boat chases down a paddleboarder at the Malibu Pier after he allegedly ignored orders to leave the ocean amid a statewide stay at home order on April 2, 2020, in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

MALIBU (KTLA) – A paddleboarder was arrested in Malibu on Thursday after ignoring lifeguards’ orders to get out of the ocean amid social distancing rules, authorities said.

The lifeguards flagged down deputies for assistance, but the man ultimately chose to stay in the water alongside the Malibu Pier for about 30 to 40 minutes, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post.

Deputies summoned their patrol boat from Marina Del Rey, and the man swam to shore once it arrived, officials said.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of disobeying a lifeguard and violating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, a misdemeanor.

He was booked at the sheriff’s station in Calabasas before being released with a notice to appear in court, deputies said.

Officials did not release any identifying information on the man. He could face a $1,000 fine, up to six months in jail or both.

So far, the state order has not been widely enforced by police agencies, but this isn’t the first time this week a Southern California man has faced consequences for being in the ocean.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a surfer in Manhattan Beach was fined $1,000 last weekend after similarly ignoring repeated orders to exit the ocean.

But it’s unclear how many, if any, other people in the region have been arrested for violating the governor’s order.

Kim Prather, who works at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, told the Los Angeles Times that the beach could be one of the most dangerous places in California amid the outbreak. She said she fears the virus is being washed into the ocean and transferred back into the air along the coast.

“I wouldn’t go in the water if you paid me $1 million right now,” she told the newspaper.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular