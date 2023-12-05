LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) — There’s no place like home for the holidays, but what happens when your home gets unexpectedly moved? That’s what happened to a baby owl in Kentucky.

The yuletide guest was found nestled inside a Lexington family’s Christmas tree, which was fully decorated inside their home at the time.

“I was shocked,” Michele White said. “I was so stunned.”

The baby owl was discovered rockin’ around their Christmas, blending in with the branches and going undetected for four days.

“I have three dogs,” White said. “We use this room non-stop — watch TV, the kitchen’s right here. No indication.”

The feathered fellow blended in with the branches, going undetected for four days. (Michele White)

The feathered fellow blended in with the branches, going undetected for four days. (Michele White)

The feathered fellow blended in with the branches, going undetected for four days. (Michele White)

The feathered fellow blended in with the branches, going undetected for four days. (Michele White)

The feathered fellow blended in with the branches, going undetected for four days. (Michele White)

Bobby Hayes, the owner of Magic Carpet Cleaning, spotted the feathered fellow while cleaning the home’s carpets while the family was away.

“The owl was literally sitting on a lower limb here,” he said.

Hayes said after plugging in a piece of equipment, he noticed the tree swaying and the owl on the prowl.

“It crawled up into the tree further,” Hayes said. “It took me several minutes to even find it.”

Hayes, who was able to grab the bird, sent a photo to White.

“I thought he’d put a stuffed animal or an ornament in it, so I called him immediately. I’m like, ‘You’re kidding me, right?'” White said. “He was like, ‘No.'”

White now wants Hayes to be put on the ‘Nice List’ because she said if she had found the owl instead, she’d be hooting and hollering into the new year.

“I would have left the house,” said White. “The owl could’ve stayed without me. I wasn’t coming home.”

Without injuring the baby bird, Hayes released the owl into the family’s backyard, sure it was pining for a wooded place again.

“Everybody’s going to be able to have a merry Christmas now,” Hayes said.

White, who needlepoints Christmas ornaments in her free time, is now inspired to stitch an owl one for the tree.