Over 330,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard

(WJW) – Hundreds of thousands of Mushie and Co. pacifiers, which were sold at retailers including TJ Maxx and SpearmintLOVE, have been recalled.

Both Mushie and Co. and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued recall alerts this week for the faulty pacifiers, which pose a choking hazard due to a “fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield.”

The recall affects approximately 333,725 pacifiers, according to the company.

No injuries have been reported, but Mushie and CPSC say there have been eight reports of the nipple detaching from the plastic shield in the U.S., and about 200 similar reports from outside the U.S.

The silicone pacifiers came in two designs (Classic and Daisy) and two sizes (0-6 months and 6-18 months). They were also sold in more than 40 colors. All had the word “FRIGG” in raised letters on the handle of the pacifier shield.

The recalled items were sold through retailers including SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil Tulips, Olivia & Jade Company, Mushie.com and Amazon.com, as single pacifiers or as part of a two-pack. More information is available in the recall announcements from Mushie and Co. and CPSC.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the pacifiers immediately and contact Mushie for a full refund or credit. They are also asked to cut the nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both before throwing away.