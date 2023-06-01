NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An 81-year-old man was saved by a Good Samaritan after a bee attack left him with a broken hip.

Carl Amos, of Maysville, was mowing his yard last Friday when bees started to swarm him.

“I hit some of them with my hands and you just can’t kill ’em fast enough,” said Amos.

The man said they were aggressive and relentless.

“They were going in my hair and going in my ears and in my nose, and I thought I better keep my mouth shut because those bees will be in my mouth,” said Amos.

He did everything to get rid of them.

“I crunched ‘em and then they didn’t come out, so I blew and then some of them came out and then I stuck my finger in my nose and pulled them out,” he said.

At one point he started to run, but he fell and injured his leg.

“I fell to the ground and I knew I had broken my leg because I heard it pop, so I thought this is not good,” said Amos, who had actually broken his hip.

While he was on the ground, the bees kept stinging. He said it lasted three hours.

“I said, ‘Dear Lord, I’m going to try to make it but I don’t think I can without you,’” said Amos, getting emotional while replaying the day’s events.

But then a man came by from a business located near his home and called for an ambulance.

Amos was taken to a local hospital where doctors and nurses worked to take out stingers.

Carl Amos. (Photo: KFOR)

“I would say over 100. … He had so many on his face and his hands,” said Dr. Savannah Phillips, referring to the number of stingers.

It took a team to get rid of the stingers, Phillips said.

“A lot of the nurses and techs kind of formed together to try to get as many as they could out before we transferred him out to the other campus to where he would have his hip surgery,” said Phillips.

Amos was taken to another hospital for his surgery. He is now resting and rehabbing.

His family said it appears to have been “killer” bees, or Africanized bees, that attacked him.

There is a GoFundMe set up to support Amos through his surgery, his rehab and to pay for the bees to be removed.

His daughter, Heather Garvey, said in the fundraising statement that “the bee hive will have to be removed before he can even go home.”

“After all this,” she said, “he is in good spirits but it will be a long road to recovery.”

Amos said if it wasn’t for the good Samaritan, he might not be alive.

“I feel like I owe him my life,” he said.