In an exclusive interview for WGN Radio and NewsNation recorded Wednesday, January 5, Anna Davlantes spoke with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The two began by discussing the current standoff between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union over if classrooms are safe for in-person learning during the omicron surge. Other topics included issues with criminal justice in Cook County, recruiting and supporting the Chicago Police Department, stop-and-frisk vs. community interaction, and seeking help to get to the source of gun trafficking.
‘Our schools are safe’ – Anna Davlantes’ exclusive interview with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on CPS vs. CTU, criminal justice, policing, and more
by: Dave MarzulloPosted: / Updated: