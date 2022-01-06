‘Our schools are safe’ – Anna Davlantes’ exclusive interview with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on CPS vs. CTU, criminal justice, policing, and more

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Jennifer Garner has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals, based not just on her career as an actor, but also because of her record as a philanthropist and entrepreneur, the organization said Thursday.

Garner, 49, will be the guest of honor at a parade through Harvard Square, followed by a roast at which she will receive her pudding pot, the theater troupe said in a statement.