BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a shooting in Bloomington Saturday night.

Shortly before midnight Saturday, the Bloomington Police Department (BPD) received a disturbance call.

Officers dispatched reported hearing gunshots before their arrival. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the steps of a residence on E. Mill Street, about half a block from the Bloomington City Assessors Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are calling this incident a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD Detective Brad Melton at (309) 434–2537, or Detective Brock Merritt at (309) 434-2359.

