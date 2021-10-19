One hurt after plane with 21 aboard crashes near Texas runway, catches fire

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (NEXSTAR) — No one was killed or seriously injured when an airplane bound for Boston ran off a runway and burned near Houston, according to authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people when it rolled through a fence and caught fire while trying to take off from the Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire on Tuesday morning.

The failed take-off happened around 10:08 a.m., KXAN reported.

The FAA said everyone made it off the plane safely. The only reported injury was a passenger with back pain.

The crash and ensuing fire left the plane nearly totally destroyed, with only the tail intact.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the plane was headed to Boston. The aircraft is registered to a Houston-area investment firm.

The exact cause of the crash was still under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report; this is a developing story.