MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting put an Oklahoma college on lockdown Monday.

The shooting happened near Rose State College’s humanities building, according to authorities. The two-year college has about 13,000 students and is just outside Oklahoma City.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the alleged shooter, 30-year-old Brandon Morrissette, and the victim, a 20-year-old man, knew each other “through a domestic situation.”

According to authorities, Morrissette’s wife and the unidentified victim, both students at Rose State College, appeared to have been walking out of the campus building together when they were confronted by Morrissette.

He then allegedly shot at the 20-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Midwest City Police officers on campus quickly found and confronted Morrissette, who they said complied with orders and was taken into custody without incident.

Morrissette is now facing a first-degree murder charge, according to authorities.

Kevin McCormack, a student from the suburb of Choctaw, told The Associated Press he was meeting a friend on campus when he heard gunfire. He said they looked over and saw a man hitting the ground, next to another man holding a gun and a woman who was trying to calm him down.

“Almost immediately, we said, ‘Go, go, go!’ and took off,” McCormack said.

Another student, David Heller, told Nexstar’s KFOR that he was in a nearby building when he heard about the situation.

“As soon as I got word that there was an active shooter and they were yelling, you know, ‘Go, go, go, go, go, go to the back.’ I just ran to the back, you know, not knowing what was going to happen,” said Heller. He hid in a nearby bathroom with other students, faculty members, and guest speakers who were on campus.

Rose State College canceled classes for the remainder of the day after lifting the lockdown order.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.