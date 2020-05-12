Live Now
Oklahoma woman accused of using machete in killing, police say

Anisha Mackey (Credit: Oklahoma County Jail)

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman has been accused of killing another woman with a machete in Oklahoma, police say.

Anisha Mackey, 29, was arrested after police responded to an emergency call about a possible murder around 10 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found Patty Perdue, 45, dead inside a small camper in the backyard of the home. She had suffered several sharp instrument wounds.

Police say Mackey was also at the scene. They said she had come to the home with her infant child.

Witnesses told investigators that Perdue, Mackey and two other people were inside the camper when Mackey allegedly started acting strange and began swinging a large machete at the victim.

Two people escaped the camper when the violence began but reported hearing Perdue yell for help.

Mackey was arrested and transported to the Oklahoma County Jail. Her child was released to a relative.

