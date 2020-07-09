Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Ohio police department asks public not to overwhelm dispatch with mask complaints

News

by: Brittany Rall and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — With a new mask mandate for Ohio’s Cuyahoga County officially in effect, police are asking residents not to overwhelm the dispatch line with complaints about other people not wearing masks.

“Previous orders have been enforced by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. There was mention at yesterday’s news conference that local law enforcement would enforce this order. Until we receive clarification and direct instruction on enforcement of this order, we can not respond to calls of this nature,” the department explained.

They also issued a reminder about businesses having the right to deny service to those who choose not to wear a mask.

“If you refuse, the business can ask you to leave. If you refuse to leave, the police will enforce trespassing violations. This is obviously not something that we want to do, so we are asking for everyone’s continued patience and cooperation.”

Those who don’t wear a mask could face a misdemeanor charge. However, Governor DeWine said that’s not their main objective.

“We’re not looking to see a lot of people arrested, that’s not the idea at all. The idea is that this is the norm. This is what is needed for Ohioans to stay safe,” DeWine said.

The other counties included in the mandate are Butler, Trumbull, Huron, Franklin, Hamilton and Montgomery.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular