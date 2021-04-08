Ohio McDonald’s employee accused of shooting, killing co-worker

News

by: Jen Steer,

Posted: / Updated:

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — A confrontation between two employees ended in a deadly shooting at an Ohio McDonald’s Thursday.

Officers were called to the restaurant, located in Cuyahoga Falls, at about 1:30 p.m. for shots fired.

Police said 34-year-old Christopher L. Riddick, of Akron, shot a fellow employee in the chest. He ran from the scene and was arrested a short time later.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he died. No one else was injured.

Riddick will be arraigned on a charge of aggravated murder in Stow Municipal Court on Friday.

Police did not say what led to the deadly shooting.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular