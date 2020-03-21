Listen Now
Sports Central with Mark Carman and Kevin Powell

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Ohio man trying to protect his parents by self-quarantining in tent

News

by: Lindsey Watson

Posted: / Updated:

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – This global pandemic has forced everyone to take precautions. For the safety of his family, one man in Western Mahoning County has quarantined himself to a tent.

He asked that we not share his full name or exact location.

Marcus is a film editor from the Valley, now living in New York City. As the coronavirus spread, he left the city and came home.

Marcus doesn’t want to infect his parents, so he set up the tent and now works from inside, keeping himself quarantined.

“I know a lot of people will look at and see this as a little maybe too far, but there’s so much about the disease that’s unknown and, as far as it being spread in confined spaces, I wanted out of an abundance of caution to at least do two weeks out, so it’s been an adventure. It’s been really fun,” said Marcus.

He says when he saw what was happening in Italy, he decided he needed to quarantine himself.

His tent has held up through the storms and Marcus says he’s enjoying the outdoors and talks to his parents while they sit on the patio, a safe distance away.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular