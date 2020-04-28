Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear
Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Ohio high school plans in-person graduation ceremony, here’s how they’re doing it

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PERRSYBURG, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio high school is moving forward with high school commencement May 17, despite the fact that the Ohio Department of Education directed schools to hold virtual ceremonies last week. 

Perrysburg High is calling their graduation virtual, but they’re laying out an extensive plan so students can walk the stage in their cap and gowns in front of loved ones.

According to the district, seniors and their immediate family members will be invited to the school’s auditorium at a scheduled time.

Each senior will have their name read, walk across the stage in cap and gown, and receive their diploma.

Families and the graduate will be in the auditorium. When the graduate leaves the stage, all of them will leave the auditorium together.

The next student and family will then enter.

The school plans to hire a videographer to film everything and edit the ceremony together for each student. 

The district says it is working with the Wood County Health Department.

Read the district’s letter to students and families here.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular