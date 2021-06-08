Ohio doctor and noted anti-vaxxer makes false magnetism, 5G claims to lawmakers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Cleveland doctor and anti-vaccine advocate went on a falsehood-filled rant about 5G internet and metal objects sticking to the bodies of vaccinated people while giving testimony at an Ohio House Health Committee meeting Tuesday.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic physician, testified in favor of House Bill 248 which would keep a business or the government from requiring vaccinations. Osteopathic physicians practice a “whole-body approach” that is rooted in the principal that the body is able to heal itself.

During her testimony Tenpenny stated:

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized. They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick, because now we think that there’s a metal piece to that.

“There’s been people who have long suspected that there’s been some sort of an interface, ‘yet to be defined’ interface, between what’s being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers.”

Vaccines for COVID-19 do not contain metals or microchips that make recipients magnetic at the site of injection, physics and medical experts have told Reuters.

There’s no evidence that 5G harms the immune system scientific director of SciProof International in Sweden Myrtill Simko told the Associated Press last year.

The theories gained momentum in 2019 from Russian state media outlets, which helped push them into U.S. domestic conversation, disinformation experts said in that same AP report.

The Poynter Institute’s PolitiFact fact check sheet on Tenpenny shows that she has lied in 100% of videos they have reviewed of hers, and she “has previously said vaccines cause autism, a claim public health officials have debunked.”

Tenpenny’s testimony comes one day after the Ohio Department of Health hosted a conference dispelling myths about the COVID-19 vaccine.