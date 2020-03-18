Breaking News
Results: Illinois Primary election returns
Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage

Ohio 2-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 2-year-old has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a Franklin County Public Health spokesperson.  

Originally, the spokesperson said this was an instance of community spread but later corrected the information to say that it was not.  

On Tuesday, the first case of community spread was announced in Columbus when it was announced that a 23-year-old female with underlying health conditions was confirmed to have COVID-19.   

The first case of COVID-19 in Columbus was announced on Saturday, March 14. Franklin County has two additional cases, including a Columbus firefighter/EMT. 

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for school and business closings, including closings related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular