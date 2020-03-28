Listen Now
Officials warn coronavirus is dangerous for all ages after 25-year-old Californian dies

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A 25-year-old pharmacy technician is among the six San Diego County residents who have died after contracting coronavirus, county health officials said during a Friday news conference.

The 25-year-old man was in self-isolation in a Riverside County residence after contracting the virus, health officials said. According to Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the man’s body was found inside the La Quinta residence on March 25.

The man had no known underlying health issues, Riverside County health officials said. His identity has not yet been publicly announced.

“This is a deeply saddening reminder that COVID-19 kills the young and healthy too,” Kaiser said. “Keep travel and errands to essentials, and observe social distance no matter how young or well you are.”

