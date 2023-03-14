A 15-year-old Iowa girl is missing, and officials ask for help from the public to find her, according to a news release.

Emma Alcorn was last seen in rural Swisher, Iowa, at 8:30 a.m. Monday, a news release says. She lives in Marion, Iowa, and attends Kennedy High School.

Emma Alcorn (contributed photo)

She is described as being 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair, the release says. Her clothing description is unknown, but she often wears a Kendra Scott necklace on a metal chain with a red stone.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any information about her whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office at 319-356-6020.