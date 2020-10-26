Officer suspended for blaring ‘Trump 2020’ from NYPD vehicle

News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Robeson County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lumberton, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department said Sunday it has suspended an officer without pay a day after he was seen on video saying “Trump 2020” over a patrol vehicle’s loudspeaker, a violation of department rules.

Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Sunday that the officer’s behavior was “One hundred percent unacceptable. Period.” He said officers must remain apolitical.

WARNING: Video contains profanity

Mayor Bill de Blasio also promised swift action, writing in a tweet that an officer “pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences.”

A message seeking comment was left with the union representing patrol officers.

Videos posted on social media captured the officer bellowing his support of President Donald Trump from a marked police department SUV just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular