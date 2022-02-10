Man upset over Canada’s mask mandates threatens wrong Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) — A man who wanted to join the protests in Canada’s capitalover mask mandates called in a bomb threat so police would waste their time chasing it, authorities said, but he called the wrong Ottawa — a village in Ohio.

The man, a 20-year-old from Akron, Ohio, called the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office twice Monday, said sheriff’s Capt. Brad Brubaker.

The first time he made a bomb threat, and then in a second call he said he had been shot, Brubaker said. That’s when the man found out he was talking with someone in Ohio.

“He wasn’t paying attention and just called the first number he found,” Brubaker told The Lima News. “He said he was mad about mask mandates.”

The sheriff’s office said it would ask the county prosecutor to consider charges against the man.

