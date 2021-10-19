Arizona police and local ranchers help catch a roaming bull

Odd News
Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provided by the Tucson Police Department, a bull grazes in a residential neighborhood in Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Tucson police officers blocked off the street with their SUVs until ranchers arrived two hours later to help corral the bull. (Tucson Police Department via AP)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — No bull: Tucson police had to respond Tuesday morning to reports of a bull roaming a neighborhood near an elementary school.

The animal somehow got loose in the city’s Rita Ranch community, and police found it casually grazing on some scrub grass among the gravel along a home’s front lawn.

Tucson police spokesman Frank Magos said officers blocked off the street with their SUVS until ranchers arrived two hours later to help corral the bull.

The bull was not harmed, and there was no damage to any property, Magos said.

Ranchers were trying to help get the bull back to its rightful owner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage