MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police who were examining a stolen car for evidence made a surprising find — a kitten — and now they are looking for his owner.

The gray-and-white male cat was perched under a seat in the stolen vehicle, which collided with a police car during a chase Thursday, the Meriden Police Department said on its Facebook page and in a news release Monday.

Officers were pursuing the car on suspicion that it had been used in armed robberies in several nearby communities hours earlier. After the crash, six suspects fled but were soon arrested.

“We are hopeful someone recognizes our adorable feline friend and can help us reunite him with his owner,” the department said. It’s asking for anyone with information to contact Meriden police or animal control.