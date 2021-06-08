Amorous cicada blamed for causing car crash in Cincinnati

Odd News
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) — An amorous cicada was blamed for causing a car crash in Ohio.

The insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night, Cincinnati police said. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle.

The motorist sustained minor injuries, but police tweetedphotos showing the car was heavily damaged.

Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They’re part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate.

Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories