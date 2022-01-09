Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case

News

by: Olafimihan Oshin,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 8, 2020, file photo Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., speaks at a campaign rally for then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

(The Hill) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) announced Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 in at least the fourth breakthrough case among congresspeople this weekend.  

In a statement on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez’s office said the congresswoman is experiencing symptoms and is recovering at home. 

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” Ocasio-Cortez’s office added. 

Ocasio-Cortez’s announcement comes after Reps. Jim Cooper (R-Tenn.), Sean Casten (D-Ill.) and Young Kim (R-Calif.) announced on Saturday they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. is currently dealing with a winter surge of COVID-19 infections. The seven-day average for new cases in the country topped 700,000 for the first time this weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

