Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Obesity ‘second greatest predictor’ of hospitalization for COVID-19, report says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

(NEXSTAR) — Obese individuals may be at a greater risk of severe COVID-19 complications, according to a new report released by The World Obesity Federation.

The report links obesity with a series of health complications related to COVID-19. It found that increased bodyweight “is the second greatest predictor of hospitalization and a high risk of death for people suffering from COVID-19.”

Only age ranks as a higher risk factor.

The report also found that in countries with higher rates of obesity, the rates of COVID-19 tended to increase.

“We show that in those countries where overweight affects only a minority of the adult population, the rates of death from COVID-19 are typically less than one-tenth the levels found in countries where overweight affects the majority of adults,” the report states.

It also found that “drivers” of obesity, including the consumption of high levels of processed foods, “are associated with mortality from COVID-19,” as a diet low in essential nutrients may weaken the immune system’s defenses.

Of the 2.5 million COVID deaths by the end of February 2021, the report said that 2.2 million were in countries where over half the population is classified as overweight.

The report relied on analyses of peer-reviewed data, but acknowledged that its “figures are by necessity incomplete.”

“A clearer picture may emerge as the pandemic develops further,” the report states.

The study draws a further connection between obesity and other respiratory viral infections, including influenza and MERS, both of which “show worse outcomes linked to excess bodyweight.”

“An overweight population is an unhealthy population,” the report reads, “and a pandemic waiting to happen.”

The World Obesity Federation — a conglomeration of scientists, medical practitioners and researchers from over 50 regional and national obesity associations — closes by urging governments and health service providers to increase obesity monitoring and surveillance and to develop “system-based approaches” to obesity prevention and treatment.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular